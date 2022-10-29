Left Menu

SC to hear plea for replacing party symbols on EVMs with candidate's details on Oct 31

The SC will hear the plea seeking the replace of the symbol of political party with the necessary details of candidate on the ballot paper and EVMs on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 15:14 IST
SC to hear plea for replacing party symbols on EVMs with candidate's details on Oct 31
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a plea on Monday, i.e., October 31 that sought direction to the Election Commission to remove symbols from ballot and EVMs and replace it with 'name, age, educational qualification and photograph' of candidates. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will hear the case on Monday.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought direction to declare the use of party symbol on EVM as illegal-unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Constitution of India. The petition stated that the best solution to weed out corruption and criminalisation in politics is to replace the symbols of political party on ballot and EVM with the name, age, educational qualification and photograph of the candidates.

"Direct the Election Commission of India to use the 'name, age, educational qualification and photograph' of the candidates on EVM, in order to provide equal opportunity to contesting candidates and to weed out corruption criminalisation, casteism, communalismregionalism, linguism and nepotism," the plea stated. It said that ballot and EVM without political party symbol have many benefits as it will help electors to vote and support intelligent diligent and honest candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022