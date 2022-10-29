Left Menu

Tiger mauls villager to death in UP's Lakhimpur Khiri

A 40-year-old man was killed on Saturday after being attacked by a tiger in Maheshpur range of South Kheri Forest Division, forest officials said.Veerpal, a resident of Bakarganj village in Hyderabad police station limits, had gone to the sugarcane field to collect fodder for his cattle when he was attacked by the big cat, a forest official said.When other farmers working in nearby fields rushed to his rescue, the tiger escaped through the dense fields.

PTI | Lakhimpurkhiri | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 15:50 IST
When other farmers working in nearby fields rushed to his rescue, the tiger escaped through the dense fields. Veerpal was rushed to a health centre in Gola where he succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

South Kheri Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Biswal visited the area along with field staff to take stock of the situation.

Assuring all possible help to the deceased's family, Biswal said combing teams had been deployed to drive the tiger back to the forest.

Biswal said movement of big cats, including tigers and leopards, had been regularly reported from the area. As a result, the villagers have been asked to be alert and vigilant when going to the fields.

