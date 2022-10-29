Delhi LG inspects Bhalswa Lake ahead of Chhath Puja

In view of Chhath Puja, Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inspected Bhalswa lake in the national capital. "Bhalswa lake was dirty earlier, it has now been cleaned within 10 days. I hope devotees will get to offer prayers in a clean space this time. The lake will be further improved in the time to come," LG Saxena said.

The Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the government to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organization of the festival at all designated Chhath Puja Ghats while at the same time he urged the common people ensure environment-friendly behaviour. "It has been brought to my notice that more than 840 sites have been identified and designated for this purpose by the departments concerned. Anticipating large gatherings this year and keeping in mind the zeal and fervor with which the festival is celebrated, it becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organization the festival at all designated Chhath Puja Ghats, with the utmost professionalism," wrote the Delhi LG.

He added that it is the responsibility on part of the government to ensure cleanliness at the Chhath Puja Ghats before, during and after the religious ceremony is also of paramount importance. Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

The four-day festival starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)