Malleshwaram Model School to be replicated across State: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Malleshwaram Model Schools will be extended to all the government schools across the State by providing modern facilities, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking after inaugurating Malleshwaram Model School at 18th Cross Malleshwaram and Puneet Satellite works Stations here on Saturday, he said the satellites created by the students of Malleshwaram Model School being unveiled and naming it after late Puneet Rajkumar is really a good move as a noble work is happening in the name of a deserving person.

"It is quite laudable that such a function is held on the first death anniversary of the great actor and it is like a sort of dedication to the great person. Let the popularity of the Malleshwaram school reach the peak. Puneet Raj Kumar was always known for experimenting new things and a man with a kind heart. Though he left this world at a young age he has left behind an indelible impression on the earth. Puneet had wiped out tears of the poor and downtrodden through helping charitable trusts, educational institutions, Shakthi Dhama with a big smile. He will remain amongst them forever. The Malleshwaram School will take Puneet's popularity to the sky through the satellite," he said. Bommai said education is very important and the 21st century is considered as the century of knowledge. One must learn moral education and qualitative knowledge while learning. All have to learn science and math as they will be helpful in life. A strong foundation of language is needed to have a strong foundation in both science and math. The children have the right to question and they must exercise it. Teachers must learn and encourage the kids. Since the children have the good grasping power they must be taught moral values, language, science and math as basics in primary education, and this will help in pursuing higher education.

The CM said children must think rationally and question why, whom, what, where and how. This will help them to think logically. The mugging up of portions is not necessary. These five questions are the stairs of success. If the tough math was taught to four people they will not forget it all. Sharing knowledge helps to store more knowledge. Seeing the kids will give confidence that India has a bright future. Inquisitiveness and enthusiasm are very important for the kids. One who creates curiosity and innocence among the kids is the real guru. There is a need for building more multi-purpose satellites and to do this the government will bear the cost of training and design.

Bommai lauded Higher Education Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwath Narayana who works as head of a family called Malleshwaram and said having a good heart is very important. Thinking about their children as the kids is not correct and treating the kids of the entire constituency as his kids and developing the schools for their bright future is noteworthy. A lot of facilities are provided in this school and it is really a model for the entire state. This model will be extended to other government schools in the State, he added. (ANI)

