FIR lodged against advocate for altercation with another advocate at Kasganj family court

A First Information Report has been lodged against a female advocate and her clients for alleged misbehavior and physical altercation with another lawyer at the family court of Kasganj District Court in Uttar Pradesh. The complaint was lodged by Advocate Yogyata Saxena who belongs to Kasganj stating that she was thrashed by the prosecution advocate following a difference of opinion.

Demanding a probe into the matter, Advocate Saxena lodged the FIR with Kasganj Kotwali police against Aligarh-based laywer Sunita Kaushik and seven others under sections 147, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The advocates had arrived here to resolve the matrimonial matter of a pair Rahul Bose and Parul Saxena when the lawyers of both the parties entered into a scuffle which later turned violent.

The incident came to light when the purported video from the courtroom started surfacing over the Internet. However, it was claimed that the video was a day old. "I came here as advocate for my client Parul Saxena when the Panipat-based prosecution comprising Sunita Kaushik, Rahul Bose, Kishor Kumar Bose, Tarak Nath, and Shubham Kumar assaulted me in the courtoom. As a result of it, I've received injuries on the face and fracture in one hand. The police have lodged my complaint after an X-Ray was taken," advocate Yogyata Saxena said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Kasganj Police said the woman arrived here on Thursday to complain about the matter thus seeking necessary probe into the matter. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

