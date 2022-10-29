Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate India Pavilion at ADIPEC

Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the India Pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 on Monday, officials said on Saturday.

ADIPEC 2022 will be held from October 31 to November 3 in Abu Dhabi and the India pavilion is being organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

With attendees from over 160 countries, and featuring 28 dedicated country pavilions, ADIPEC 2022 will be the largest and most inclusive energy forum this year, driving the conversation around a pro-climate, pro-growth energy transition.

Taking place a week before COP27, and as the UAE prepares to host COP28 next year, ADIPEC 2022 will help accelerate pragmatic solutions to the world's most pressing energy challenges and provide the pathway to navigate a successful and inclusive energy transition.

CII has been setting up the India Pavilion in ADIPEC since 2014. India Pavilion won the Best International Pavilion Award in ADIPEC 2018. This is the 7th time CII has mounted a large India pavilion with more than 75 Indian companies.

Exporters in India pavilion will showcase their products and services offered for oil and gas industry like industrial valves, gas analysis components, pressure regulation, liner hanger system, packer system, and flow control, officials said.

They will also showcase pressure vessels and heat exchanger, joining sheets and materials, gas handling equipment, gas analysers, steam turbines, industrial project management, marking equipment, safety wear and various other products and services.

The India pavilion at the exhibition will provide a global stage to engage with the host country and the large number of buyers from the private and public sector and influencers. It will also help Indian exporters in identifying new sectors for exports from India, opening-up new markets for exports, generating new sales leads, meeting new contacts and cementing existing relationships, raising brand awareness, networking opportunities.

