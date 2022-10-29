Left Menu

TN minister warns of legal action against those who cut tree in front of Jayalalithaa's Kodanad bungalow

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 29-10-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 18:14 IST
TN minister warns of legal action against those who cut tree in front of Jayalalithaa's Kodanad bungalow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran on Saturday said stringent and legal action will be taken against those who had cut a tree in front of the Kodanad estate bungalow owned by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa here in connection with the 2017 heist-cum-murder case.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Ramachandran said the state CB-CID's ongoing probe found that the tree was cut.

Strict action will be initiated against those who were involved in cutting the tree without valid permission, he said to a query by reporters on the issue.

Om Bahadur, a security guard in the bungalow, was tied to the tree and murdered by assailants, who then entered the premises and stole some documents in 2017. Besides the security guard, his colleague Krishna Bahadur was wounded.

Police said 11 men were involved in the heist and murder. Two of the suspected accused Kanagaraj, who served as Jayalalithaa's driver, and Sayan died in separate road accidents within a week after the robbery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022