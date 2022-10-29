Left Menu

Indian judiciary has made commendable contribution to environmental protection: Himanta Sarma

The Chief Minister was speaking at the national seminar on environment and sustainable Development and the role of judiciary organised by the Gauhati High Court in collaboration with the Assam government at Kaziranga.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Indian judiciary has a commendable history of contributions to environmental protection and upholding principles of sustainable development. The Chief Minister was speaking at the national seminar on environment and sustainable Development and the role of judiciary organised by the Gauhati High Court in collaboration with the Assam government at Kaziranga.

The function was attended by judges of the Supreme Court, and the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court. Sarma said in a tweet that he laid before the Supreme Court judges his government's achievements and priorities on matters of environment and digitisation vis-a-vis judiciary.

The event was also attended by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. Sarma said in tweets that he laid special focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on how using digitisation in the judiciary with appropriate inter-operable technologies, "we should strive to serve the last person in our society".

"This should also be used for enhancing the efficiency of our system. The decision of holding this seminar in Kaziranga conveys a powerful message on the conservation of biodiversity. It is also noteworthy that the Indian judiciary has a commendable history of contributions to environmental protection and upholding principles of sustainable development," he said. (ANI)

