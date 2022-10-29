Left Menu

Jharkhand CM says 226 of 260 blocks drought-hit

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:38 IST
Jharkhand CM says 226 of 260 blocks drought-hit
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Saturday declared 226 out of the total 260 blocks of the state as drought-affected and decided to provide a cash relief of Rs 3,500 to each affected farmer family, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The decisions were taken in a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the chief minister.

“In the review meeting of Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority regarding drought, it was decided to declare 226 blocks of 22 districts of the state as drought-hit,'' Soren said in a Twitter post.

''The state government will provide an advance relief of Rs 3,500 to every affected farmer family in the blocks,” he said.

The state government will seek financial assistance from the Centre for drought relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022