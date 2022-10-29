Left Menu

Registration of UP hospital that transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets cancelled

The committee arrived at a decision after going through the inspection/examination of the records received from the hospital administration, added the Chief Medical Officer.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:46 IST
Registration of UP hospital that transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets cancelled
Global Hospital and Trauma Center in UP's Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Registration of Global Hospital and Trauma Center has been cancelled on the basis of the recommendation given by the inquiry committee after physical verification of the hospital, informed Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer on Saturday. The committee arrived at a decision after going through the inspection/examination of the records received from the hospital administration, added the Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier on October 21, a private hospital in Prayagraj was sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died CMO ordered a probe after the patient died. In the probe, some irregularities were found. It has been sealed till probe is completed, Additional CMO had said. (ANI)

Also Read: Goods train derails near Fatehpur in UP, rail traffic affected on Kanpur-Prayagraj section

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022