WB police books 4, including minor for throwing crude bombs at children in Narendrapur

The West Bengal police have arrested four persons for allegedly throwing crude bombs at five children in the Narendrapur area of West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas, it informed on Saturday. The police have booked all the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

According to an official statement from the West Bengal police, the accused persons were identified as Rabin Dey (44), Sudam Mondal (38), Prasenjit Mondal (44), and Jatan Rana (35) under sections 341, 326, 307, and 120B of the IPC, sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances (ES) Act, and section 75 of the JJ Act. The police had reported the matter on Friday when it mentioned that all the children were out of danger and four of the accused persons were arrested so far, Superintendent of Baruipur Police, Pushpa said on Friday.

More details are awaited. Earlier on September 13, a bomb exploded on the roof of a school in Titagarh during school hours, however no one was injured.

Commissioner of Police of Barrackpore Alok Rajoria on the matter had said that they had arrested four people and recovered 10 crude bombs from the residence of one of the accused. CP Rajoria further added that the other three arrested belonged to the same school and one of them was a former student. He stated that "personal enmity" between the accused and some school students as a cause for this attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)