Musical band of tribal children in Gujarat's Ambaji town enthusiastic about performing again before PM Modi

A musical band of Tribal children of Ambaji town in Banaskantha district is practising ahead of their performance in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia on October 31. PM Modi will visit Kevadia on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

"Earlier we used to beg, had to even ask for food. Now, we go to study at Shree Shakti Seva Kendra - learn band, music, sports as well. We feel that the world is much more than what we could comprehend earlier. PM Modi will be happy with our performance," say tribal students. Many of these students had to beg earlier because their parents could not afford to provide them with the basic necessities of life. But the change in their life started when an NGO Shakti Seva Kendra adopted them.

Here this organization not only started their studies but also recognized the skills they have. Recognizing their musical skills, the organization made them learn music. The children over a period of time formed their own bands. Now they also perform in several functions. On September 30, when Prime Minister Modi reached Ambaji, he had laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore. During the same program, these children gave their performance in front of PM Modi. Knowing about the children, PM Modi was also impressed so much that he called these children to meet him there.

The Prime Minister spoke to children and inspired them to move ahead and do better in life. After getting inspiration from PM Modi and interacting with him, the children were also very excited and happy. "We performed before PM Modi and we spoke to him earlier. He appreciated the band we play and encouraged us to move ahead in life," said another student.

They will now perform in front of PM Modi for the second time on October 31 in Kevadiya where the unity parade is taking place. They have been rehearsing for the October 31 program at Kevadiya. And quite thrilled that for the second time they will perform in front of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

