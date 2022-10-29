Left Menu

Consumer Forum fines Amazon

The complainant alleged that the knife cost only Rs 191.96 including tax.The Forum found that Amazon had violated the Consumer Protection Act and gave a fake advertisement.It said the online platform violated the provisions of the Act and was liable to pay compensation for unfair trade practice.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:41 IST
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has fined online trade platform Amazon for selling knives above the maximum retail price. The Forum directed Amazon to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The complainant approached the Forum saying he had purchased knife-set for Rs 215 after getting a discount of 45 per cent when the actual price listed was Rs 410. The complainant alleged that the knife cost only Rs 191.96 including tax.

The Forum found that Amazon had violated the Consumer Protection Act and gave a fake advertisement.

It said the online platform violated the provisions of the Act and was liable to pay compensation for unfair trade practice. V S Manu Lal, R Bindu and K M Anto of the Forum directed the online platform to repay the consumer excess amount of Rs 23.04 and nine per cent interest apart from the compensation.

