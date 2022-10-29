U.N. in touch with Russia about Ukraine grain deal suspension
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 20:57 IST
The United Nations is in contact with Russian authorities following reports Moscow has suspended participation in a deal that resumed Ukrainian Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, a U.N. spokesman said on Saturday.
"It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
