Ukraine accuses Russia of faking 'terror attacks' after Crimea blasts
His comments were an apparent response to Russian accusations that Ukraine was behind the blasts, as a result of which Moscow said it was suspending its participation in the United Nations-backed Black Sea grain corridor. Yermak accused Russia of "fictitious terrorist attacks on its own facilities."
The Ukrainian president's chief of staff accused Russia of "blackmail" and "invented terror attacks" on its own facilities on Saturday following explosions in the Russian occupied peninsula of Crimea on Saturday.
"The primitiveness of Russian blackmail (can be seen) in everything. Nuclear blackmail, energy, food," Ukraine's top presidential staffer Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram app. His comments were an apparent response to Russian accusations that Ukraine was behind the blasts, as a result of which Moscow said it was suspending its participation in the United Nations-backed Black Sea grain corridor.
Yermak accused Russia of "fictitious terrorist attacks on its own facilities."
