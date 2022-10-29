MP: CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi pujan for 6-lane cement concrete road construction in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi pujan for construction of six-lane cement concrete road in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar, Kolar, Bhopal on Saturday. CM Chouhan also addressed the public on the occasion. He said that the road construction work should be done on priority within the time limit in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar.

The six-lane CC road will be 15 kilometres long and the estimated cost of it is around Rs 225 crores. The road will not require any repair for the next 30 years. "This project is being done with a new vision of development, whenever a road is built, it should not be dug again and again. Municipal Corporation, District Administration and Public Works Department should stop digging roads. The work should be done with advanced and detailed planning. A systematic plan is being prepared and implemented for the same," Chouhan said.

CM Chouhan further said that the Sports Department should complete the work expeditiously by removing the obstacles of stadium construction near Banjari locality. A mini stadium would be built in Hinotia Alam. "There is only one police station on Kolar Route though population is increasing. Necessary arrangements will be made for this. Elevated roads and ropeway in Bhopal will change the picture of the city. Bhopal will also become a leader in the cleanliness sector in future," Chouhan said.

Chouhan congratulated the citizens for the city being the cleanest capital at present. Besides, Chouhan said, "All the daughters who come under the Ladli Lakshmi scheme, their parents will not have to pay their college fees. We will pay it". Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava, MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)