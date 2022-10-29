Maha: MSRTC buses damaged during Bandh in Osmanabad

At least eight buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were damaged during a general strike called by the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra's Osmanabad city on Saturday, police said.

Kailas Patil, local MLA, is on a hunger strike in the city for the last six days to press for farmers' demands. The Sena had called for Bandh which received good response. But unidentified miscreants damaged eight MSRTC buses by pelting stones, police said. Among other things, Patil has been demanding prompt payment of crop insurance to the farmers and declaration of `wet drought' on account of the excessive rain this month which damaged standing crops.

Patil claimed that the Maharashtra government had failed to ensure that Rs 248 crore in crop insurance were paid out to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)