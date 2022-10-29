Left Menu

4 killed, 10 injured as oil tanker catches fire in Mizoram's Aizawl

At least 4 people died and 10 others were injured in a fire incident in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 4 people were killed and 10 others injured after a tanker carrying petrol caught fire in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening. The incident took place at the Tuirial area where a tanker carrying petrol caught fire.

C. Lalruaia, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aizawl told ANI that so far four bodies have been recovered from the site. "10 other persons were also injured in the incident. One four-wheeler taxi and two 2-wheelers were damaged in the fire incident," the police official said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

