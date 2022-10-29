Left Menu

Ukraine: Russia grain deal move shows talks with Moscow are useless

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:33 IST
Russia's decision to suspend participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal "proves once again that negotiations with the Russian Federation are a waste of time", a top Ukrainian official said on Saturday.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin has turned food, the cold and prices into weapons against the world ... Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, taking Africa and the Middle East hostage," tweeted presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

