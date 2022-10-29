Maha: Tigress found dead in Nagpur district

A tigress was found dead in Hingna area near here, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The big cat, about three-to-four years old, was found dead in a nullah at Chankapur village, around 25 km from here, late Friday night, he said.

The exact reason for her death was yet to be ascertained but it was suspected that she died after coming in contact with a live electric wire or trap.

The carcass was sent for autopsy and further probe is on, the official said.

