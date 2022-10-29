Left Menu

MoS Corporate Affairs flags off Niveshak Saarthi van to facilitate investment in J-K

Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Srinagar organised an Investor education, awareness and protection conference which was inaugurated by the central Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:50 IST
MoS Corporate Affairs flags off Niveshak Saarthi van to facilitate investment in J-K
The van named Niveshak Saarthi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are taking new steps to facilitate investors in the Kashmir Valley to boost its economy and make it self-reliant. Under this recently, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Srinagar organised an Investor education, awareness and protection conference which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh. He also inaugurated a van named Niveshak Saarthi for the required knowledge and convenience during investment in Kashmir Valley while Member of Parliament and National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah was the special guest on the occasion.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that this is the first time that a function of Ministry of Corporate Affairs is being organized in Kashmir. He said that the van named Niveshak Saarthi will visit various places and try to explain to the investors and the general public how the schemes of the Government of India can be taken advantage of during investment. He said that this scheme is being launched simultaneously in fifty places of the country along with Kashmir. "As soon as the people in Kashmir Valley, especially the youth, will start investing by taking advantage of this van, then the economic condition here will also start improving," he added.

On this occasion, Member of Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah, while expressing his excitement, termed this initiative as welcome. He expressed hope that the objectives for which this program has been organized will be fulfilled. Registrar of Companies Syed Haamid Bukhari thanked the Union Ministry. He said that such measures will help in increasing the trend of investment among the youth here.

A large number of people from all over the Kashmir valley were present on this occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022