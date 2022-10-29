Chhattisgarh: Businessman Suryakant Tiwari surrenders in District Court; ED gets remand of 12 days

A mineral and transport businessman Suryakant Tiwari surrendered in the District Court Raipur in an alleged money laundering case on Saturday. Following which, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got a remand of 12 days. Tiwari told media persons that there was a threat to his life and that he had surrendered. "Keep faith in the judicial system and everything will get clear," he added.

Ramakant Mishra, additional solicitor general of India who appeared on behalf of ED said, "The court accepted the formal surrender and gave information to us. We applied for formal custody and after that, the court has given us remand. Now he will be interrogated". "Suryakant Tiwari is the main suspect. An FIR has been filed against him in Bangalore, on the basis of which he was taken into custody. After that whatever things will come to light in the inquiry, then we will take action accordingly," Mishra added.

On the other hand, Tiwari's advocate Faisal Rizvi said that Tiwari reached the court premises at 3:30 pm and he presented his application before the court when he came to know that he was being searched for questioning. So he was ready to give his full cooperation and in the past also he had given full cooperation to the IT department in the inquiry and still would give his full cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)