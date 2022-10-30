Left Menu

Ukraine electricity supplies recovering after Russia attacks - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. He also accused Russia of targeting plants which were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 01:49 IST
Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In recent weeks Russia has focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30% of generating capacity, and prompting widespread restrictions.

"Today there are already significantly fewer stabilization (measures) and emergency blackouts ... but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts," Zelenskiy said in a video address. He also accused Russia of targeting plants which were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

