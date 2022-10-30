Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR scripted allegations against BJP of "buying" four TRS MLAs, says BJP leader Tarun Chugh

After BJP was accused of buying MLAs from TRS, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that the allegations are fake and scripted by KCR.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 07:27 IST
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Munugode byelection, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Saturday said that the allegations against the BJP of "buying" four TRS MLAs were "scripted" by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "Now, I got to know about CM KCR's new talent of writing film scripts in the last few days. The story of purchasing MLAs was scripted, as filmy and fake. The characters in that script are fake and filmy," he said while addressing the media at the Munugodu BJP office.

"The people are ready to vote against the pride and corruption of KCR. They are praying for the time to get redemption from KCR. Munugodu election is just a trailer," he added. Taking a satirical dig at the TRS candidate he said, "everybody knows about Prabhakar Reddy's character, leaders like KCR, KTR, Kavitha or Harish Rao are ashamed to walk along with him. The people are closing their doors and women stepping behind by seeing the TRS' candidate."

Chugh further alleged that KCR attacked democracy many times in the last eight years. People from different parties including Congress, YSRCP and TDP are sitting with you today. "The TRS has morally lost the Munugodu elections. They are trying to buy the election and voters with money. It will not work in Munugodu," he further alleged.

In reply to the chargesheet against BJP by TRS, he said, "Before publishing chargesheet, they should release white paper of their works in the past eight years." Earlier today, BJP cancelled the October 31 public meeting which was scheduled to be addressed by its national president JP Nadda

The decision came amid the political storm triggered by the alleged attempt by three BJP agents to 'buy' four TRS MLAs. (ANI)

