Left Menu

Telangana MLA poaching case: ACB court sends three accused to 14-day judicial remand

ACB Judge ordered 14 days of Judicial remand to the three accused and they were sent to Chanchalguda Prison.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 07:43 IST
Telangana MLA poaching case: ACB court sends three accused to 14-day judicial remand
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court Judge on Sunday sent the three accused in the MLA poaching case to 14 days of judicial custody to Chanchalguda jail. The Cyberabad Police produced the three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case in front of the Judge of ACB court following the Telangana High court's orders.

Earlier on October 29, Telangana High Court ordered the three accused in the MLA poaching case to surrender before the police for further investigation. The High Court heard the plea by Cyberabad Police seeking the arrest and remand of the three accused in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case.

HC's order came after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. Cyberabad Police had moved to the HC challenging the ACB court order. The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamyat from a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

Police released all the three accused in the TRS MLA poaching case on Thursday following orders of the ACB court. Notably, TRS had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to poach the MLAs by luring them with money and contracts.

Following a complaint by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988. In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi, and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP.

According to the FIR, MLA Rohith Reddy also alleged that they were threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not join the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations.

Moreover, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy refuted the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations and said it shows the fear the TRS is looming under and demanded the probe be conducted by sitting High Court judges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022