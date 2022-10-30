Left Menu

Bommai instructs officials to address shortfalls in distribution of industrial sites for Dalit entrepreneurs

He instructed the additional chief secretary (industries department), Secretary of Social Welfare Department and Chief Executive Officer of KIADB to submit a Land Audit report and the shortfall in the allotment of land must be addressed within the stipulated time.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 10:09 IST
Bommai instructs officials to address shortfalls in distribution of industrial sites for Dalit entrepreneurs
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed officials to address all shortfalls in the allotment of industrial sites for Dalit entrepreneurs as per quota announced in 2009. This was announced after a delegation of the Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association met Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

He instructed the additional chief secretary (industries department), Secretary of Social Welfare Department and Chief Executive Officer of KIADB to submit a Land Audit report and the shortfall in the allotment of land must be addressed within the stipulated time. The association members said 60 percent of Industrial sites for SC/ST entrepreneurs are allotted in district-level single window committees and 40 percent in state-level committees. Since the project cost of many entrepreneurs will be below Rs 15 crore, the district level allotment percentage can be hiked.

Responding to this, the CM instructed to take steps for allotment of 70 per cent in the district level and 30 percent at the state level. The association members requested the CM to instruct KSFC to consider the actual cost of industrial land as collateral security at the time of availing loan. The CM said he would take the decision after discussing it with the Finance Department.

Bommai promised to consider their demand during the next budget on extending salary incentives if a minimum of 10 SC/ST employees are working in industries run by Dalit entrepreneurs. Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Pujari, Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs Association President L. Hanumanthaiah, Working President C.G.Srinivasan, CM's Principal Secretary N.Manjunath Prasad, ACS (Commerce & Industries Department) Dr.E.V.Ramanareddy, Finance Department Secretary Ekroop Kaur, Social Welfare Department Secretary P.Manivannan and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022