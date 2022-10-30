Taking advantage of govt schemes, women in Haryana trying their hand at shrimp production

Turning adverse conditions into an opportunity, women in Haryana are now trying their hand at shrimp production with the help of government schemes that promote alternate or unconventional farming. Sirsa district's Veerpal Kaur is one such example, who started white shrimp farming in 2016-17 on 2.5 acres of farm, but now with the entire family getting involved in the project, they have spread it to 50 acres.

''Generally, saline water is considered a curse for agriculture, but for shrimp production, it is proving to be a boon,'' she told PTI over the phone. Her husband Gurpreet Singh said the family has taken land on lease. ''Seventeen acres of our farm is in Mithri village, Sirsa, ten acres are in village Chormar and 22 acres in Ahmedpur Darewala in Dabwali block of Sirsa district,'' he said.

In Sirsa district alone, this shrimp farming is done by several farmers on nearly 5,000 acres now, and many women have taken to this business, he added.

According to a recent government statement, Kaur today not only has paved the way for other women like her to choose this business but has also set an example of how the saline water, which is considered a curse for agriculture, can prove to be a boon. ''Like Veerpal Kaur, a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, six other women of the same village have also started the business of white shrimp production,'' as per the statement.

Kaur said the government support also helps as under the PMMSY, a 60 per cent subsidy is given to the women belonging to scheduled caste while 40 per cent is given to the general category. Her husband pointed out that buyers from Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and some other states come to Sirsa to buy white shrimp.

''Later, most of it is exported to countries like the US, Canada, Russia and other nations,'' Singh said.

The rate of white shrimp is decided as per the demand in the international market, he added.

''While last year, the demand was good and per kg shrimp fetched us about Rs 450, but this year the price varies between Rs 350 to Rs 360 per kg,'' he noted. Haryana, once known for its contribution to the green revolution, is now working on a mission mode to swiftly move towards the blue revolution, according to the statement. ''The state has started making blue revolution a success story by promoting it at the grassroots level with the formation of a cluster demonstration farm of shrimp farming and organising workshops for progressive shrimp farmers of the Sirsa district,'' it added.

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), white shrimp farming was started in Haryana in 2014-15, and after its success, this farming was implemented in Karnal, Sonipat, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mewat, Palwal, Rohtak, Jind, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa, Rewari, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts.

During 2021-22, a record production of 2,900 metric tonnes of shrimp was done on 1,250 acres. In 2014, one lakh metric tonnes of different types of fish were produced in Haryana in a total farming area of 43,000 acres, and this year the target has been increased to 54,000 acres. Besides, the state government has also set a target of increasing production to 2.10 lakh metric tonnes.

