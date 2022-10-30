Industrial units under RIPS to get electricity duty exemption
The state government mentioned that it is continuously making efforts to increase the scope of investment of industries in the basic development of the state.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to give exemption in electricity duty to the beneficiaries of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2022 RIPS-2022, the official statement said.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to give exemption in electricity duty to the beneficiaries of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2022 (RIPS-2022), the official statement said. With this approval of Gehlot, the units involved in RIPS-2022 will be able to get exemption in electricity duty on the electricity used by them. The units will be able to get the benefit of the said exemption as per the rules of the RIPS-2022 scheme. RIPS-2022 scheme has been started recently by the Chief Minister to provide a better environment for proper development and investment of industries in the state.
