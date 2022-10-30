Chhattisgarh: Industries, govt offices directed to find alternatives to single-use plastic

Left Menu

30-10-2022
The Chhattisgarh government has directed industries in the state and its own departments to find alternatives to single-use plastic and stop its usage, an official said on Sunday.

As per the directive, heads of various offices have been asked to take necessary steps to free all government offices of single-use plastic, the official from the public relations department said.

In a bid to cut down on single-use plastic, officials have been instructed to implement best practical methods adopted in other states in the country in this direction, he said, adding that public awareness is also being created about the issue.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain had recently chaired a meeting of a task force constituted to deal with the issue.

The chief secretary has given directives to ensure effective implementation of the action plan as per the guidelines received from the Centre regarding the eradication of single-use plastic, the official said.

Similarly, the departments of industries and urban administration and development have been instructed to make a list of industries that are violating the rules related to single-use plastic and take necessary action against them, he said.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to take the help of research institutes and promote 'dona pattal' (disposable material made up of leaves) and other minor forest produce as alternatives to single-use plastic, the official added.

