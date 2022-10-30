Left Menu

1,604 new cases of Covid-19 reported in 24 hours

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 crore till 7 am on Sunday, according to provisional reports. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,317, the ministry said, adding that active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 13:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country registered 1,604 new positive Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, released on Sunday. The active caseload currently stands at 18,317. India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 crore till 7 am on Sunday, according to provisional reports. The country's active caseload currently stands at 18,317, the ministry said, adding that active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent. As many as 2,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,04,933. The ministry of Health and Family Welfare said over 4.12 crore of first-dose vaccines were administered for the age group of 12-14 years. The ministry also said the vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16 this year. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,57,218 Covid-19 tests being conducted. The ministry has stated that India so far conducted over 90.08 crore cumulative tests. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.08 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.02 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

