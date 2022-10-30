CPI MP gives 'move for leave' notice in RS to pass Bill on prevention of human sacrifice

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam on Sunday has given notice to Rajya Sabha Secretary General to 'move for leave' to introduce Private Member Bill 'The Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Superstitutious Practices Bill, 2022' in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. After notice for Introduction of Private Member Bill, Binoy Viswam told ANI, "Such practices destroy society and deceive people to take extreme steps. There are certain people who misuse religious and cultural practices to exploit people."

"We must draw inspiration from the struggle of martyrs Govind Pansare and Narendar Dhabolkar who gave their lives fighting against these practices. In a civilised democracy, human sacrifice can have absolutely no space," Viswam told ANI. Bill introduced in the background of increasing cases of human sacrifice across the country including Kerala the bill provides for the criminalisation of human sacrifice and other inhuman and cruel superstitious practices.

Recently in Kerala human sacrifice case came in light in Elanthoor, details of the victims who were killed 49-year-old Roslin, a native of Kerala and 52-year-old Padmam, a native of Tamil Nadu. The accused 'sacrificed' the two women to settle financial issues and bring prosperity to their lives, police said. The victims' remains were exhumed from the backyard of a house at Elanthoor in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the suspected human sacrifice case at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district set by state government. SIT will further cross-verify the statements of the accused, especially the prime accused, Muhammed Shafi. (ANI)

