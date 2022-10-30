Qatar Emir appoints his deputy as QatarEnergy chairman - royal court
30-10-2022
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is appointing his deputy to head QatarEnergy as part of a reshuffle of the company's board of directors, the Amiri Diwan - or royal court - said on Sunday.
The minister of state for energy, Saad al-Kaabi, will be deputy chairman, it said.
