Qatar Emir appoints his deputy as QatarEnergy chairman - royal court

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is appointing his deputy to head QatarEnergy as part of a reshuffle of the company's board of directors, the Amiri Diwan - or royal court - said on Sunday.

The minister of state for energy, Saad al-Kaabi, will be deputy chairman, it said.

