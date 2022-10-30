Left Menu

Man dies after his bike collided with speeding car in Mumbai

CCTV footage shows that car was driven fast. The owner also fled away after accident.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man lost his life in an accident that took place in Mumbai's Chembur when his bike collided with a speeding car. Chembur Police Officials on Sunday said that in a CCTV footage they found an SUV which came in front of the bike. They added as both the vehicles collided and the rider fell way apart from the spot of the accident. Also, the car owner didn't stop at the place and fled.

Police said that they got the information regarding the accident and they reached the spot as soon as possible. They took the person to the nearest hospital where he died during treatment. Chembur Police has got the car's number plate details and has filed a case under various sections and further action is being taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

