Saudi Arabia to auction five new mining exploration licences in 2023 -statement

Saudi Arabia is planning to auction five new mining exploration licences with copper, zinc, lead and iron deposits for local and international investors in 2023, the kingdom's mining ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry will launch the bidding process later for the licences in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah, the statement said.

