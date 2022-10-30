Cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, several feared injured
Several people are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
Several people are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi area on Sunday. Ambulances have reached the spot to carry injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway.
Further details into the matter are awaited. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said. Earlier on October 14, over 40 tourists were rescued from the Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa after a cable bridge collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday, according to an official statement.
The incident took place on October 14 evening due to the heavy rains along the Goa-Karnataka border, which resulted in the rise of water level at the waterfall. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
