Lord Mahavira's teachings hold deep meaning for life: Rajasthan Governor

On this occasion, the Governor flagged off the Bhagwan Mahavira Nirvanautsav Ahimsa Rath Yatra to take the philosophy, principles and teachings of Lord Mahavira to people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:40 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The teachings of Lord Mahavira hold a deep meaning for life and these are relevant even today, said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday.

Addressing a ''Ahimsa Rath Yatra'' programme here, Mishra said Lord Mahavira chose the path of welfare, leaving luxuries.

He gave the message that whatever you expect from others, you should first implement in your life, the Governor said, adding that Lord Mahavira taught people to keep the spirit of forgiveness. Mahavira's way of not committing violence to the animals is based on the need for ecological balance, he said. On this occasion, the Governor flagged off the ''Bhagwan Mahavira Nirvanautsav Ahimsa Rath Yatra'' to take the philosophy, principles and teachings of Lord Mahavira to people. He expressed hope that it will take the teachings of non-violence and vegetarianism to the masses. Acharya Sunil Sagar said Shramana and Vedic are the great traditions of this country.

The fundamental duties mentioned in the Constitution are also important teachings of Jainism, he said.

