35 die after cable bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi, says state Minister Brijesh Merja

As many as 35 people have lost their lives so far after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, state Minister Brijesh Merja said, who is present at the incident spot. "We are really saddened by the tragedy that happened at Morbi today. PM Modi directly called me and asked about the situation and CM Bhupendra Patel is also taking the stock of the situation. It is sad that people who have been shifted to the hospital, some of them have died. Morbi's people stand together with the injured and the local leaders are working to help the people here. The deceased figure has been 35 till now," Merja said.

The bridge collapsed at around 6.30 pm following which the officials and ambulance were rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue operations. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been instructed to reach the spot.

"It's a sad and unfortunate incident. Around 6:30 pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 mins, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, and ambulance reached the spot... I'll be reaching the spot too. The official death toll in the matter is seven," Sanghavi said while speaking to the reporters here. The Minister informed that most of the people have been rescued.

"We have been able to rescue most of the people there... we are receiving all kinds of help from the Centre. NDRF and other agencies have been instructed to reach the spot. Most people injured due to the collapse have been admitted to the hospital," he said. Meanwhile, NDRF DG Atul Karwal said that three teams have already been dispatched to assist in the rescue operations.

"Three NDRF teams have already been dispatched--two from Gandhinagar & one from Baroda--to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed," Karwal said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that he is cancelling all his events today and leaving for Morbi where the incident took place.

"I am leaving for Morbi by cancelling all my upcoming events today. Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination will be achieved by reaching the site in person," he tweeted. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted. Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

