Delhi air in 'very poor' zone, stubble burning share rises to 26 per cent

Delhi's air quality improved slightly on the back of favourable wind speed but remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with forecasters saying slow winds and an increase in stubble burning may make it worse.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday in view of worsening air quality.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution rose to 26 per cent on Sunday, the highest this year. Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 367 at 9 am and it improved to 352 at 4 pm.

The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was 397, the worst since January. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

On Sunday, Anand Vihar (AQI 449) was the most polluted place in the capital, followed by Vivek Vihar (402).

Rai said Anand Vihar and Vivek Vihar have been reporting high pollution levels continuously which could be due to construction work related to Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

''We have directed the user agency to strictly follow dust pollution control norms. The government has deployed 15 anti-smog guns in those areas in addition to seven water sprinklers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,'' he said.

''Diesel-run buses have an important role in high pollution levels at the Delhi-UP border. We request the UP government to run CNG buses in at least the NCR districts. This will help bring down air pollution,'' the minister said.

Rai said the Delhi government has set up 586 teams to ensure strict implementation of the ban on construction and demolition activities in the capital in view of worsening air quality.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said experts have forecast that wind speed and direction will become unfavourable from November 1 which will push the air quality index into the 'severe' category.

''We held a meeting with all construction agencies in the capital and government departments concerned, including PWD, MCD, Railways, DDA, Delhi Pollution Control Committee. We have decided to implement the ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities in the city,'' Rai said.

The minister said the government will also deploy fire tenders to sprinkle water at pollution hotspots. There are 521 water sprinklers, 223 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns operational in Delhi at present, he said.

Under stage III, the authorities have been asked to enforce a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works.

The restrictions on C&D activities will not be applicable on essential projects concerning national security, defence, railways and metro rail among others. The ban on construction and demolition activities covers earthwork for excavation, boring and drilling; fabrication and welding operations; loading and unloading of construction material; transfer of raw material, including fly ash, either manually or through conveyor belts and vehicular movement on unpaved roads.

It also bans the operation of batching plants; laying of sewer lines, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling through open trench system; cutting and fixing of tiles, stones and other flooring materials; grinding activities; piling work; water proofing work; road construction and repair works, including paving of sidewalks, pathways and central verges among others. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers not operating on clean fuels, and mining and associated activities in the NCR have also been banned.

NCR authorities have also been asked to close down industries not running on approved fuels in industrial areas having PNG infrastructure and supply.

In industrial areas not having PNG infrastructure and supply, industries not using approved fuels can operate only for five days a week.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 1,761 farm fires in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 - the highest so far this season - on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday. It logged 112 and 43 cases of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on Sunday.

The CAQM had on Thursday said the increased incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year ''is a matter of serious concern''.

According to satellite remote sensing data, up to October 24, only about 39 per cent of the sown area in Punjab had been harvested and thus the rising number of fire events was an alarming situation, it had said.

The Delhi Fire Services also said it has begun sprinkling water at 13 hotspots to combat rising air pollution. The 13 identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Bawana, Rohini Sector-16, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur and Mayapuri, officials said. PTI GVS NIT GJS GJS TDS TDS

