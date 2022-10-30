Police recover huge cache of arms and ammunition from remote area in Assam's Udalguri district

Police on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 3 AK series rifles from a remote area in Assam's Udalguri district along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Based on secret information, a police team of Udalguri district launched operation at Chikaridanga area under Mazbat police station along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered the arms and ammunition which were buried in the jungle area.

The police team recovered 3 AK series rifles, six magazines, 620 rounds of ammunition from the area. Supriya Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udalguri district told ANI that the arms and ammunition recovered from a jungle area under Mazbat police station.

"We have registered a case in this regards," the top police official said. It is suspected that, the recovered arms and ammunition were belonging to militants. (ANI)

