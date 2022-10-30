Left Menu

Police recover huge cache of arms and ammunition from remote area in Assam's Udalguri district

The police team recovered 3 AK series rifles, six magazines, 620 rounds of ammunition from the area.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 22:30 IST
Police recover huge cache of arms and ammunition from remote area in Assam's Udalguri district
Police recover huge cache of arms and ammunition from remote area in Assam's Udalguri district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 3 AK series rifles from a remote area in Assam's Udalguri district along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Based on secret information, a police team of Udalguri district launched operation at Chikaridanga area under Mazbat police station along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered the arms and ammunition which were buried in the jungle area.

The police team recovered 3 AK series rifles, six magazines, 620 rounds of ammunition from the area. Supriya Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udalguri district told ANI that the arms and ammunition recovered from a jungle area under Mazbat police station.

"We have registered a case in this regards," the top police official said. It is suspected that, the recovered arms and ammunition were belonging to militants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022