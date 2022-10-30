Morbi cable bridge collapse: Kharge appeals to Congress workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue op

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed his grief over the Morbi cable bridge collapse in Gujarat which claimed over 60 lives so far, and appealed to the party workers in the state to extend "every possible assistance" in helping the wounded. "Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families," Kharge tweeted.

Over 60 persons have lost their lives in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident that took place in Gujarat on Sunday evening, state Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, who is present at the incident spot, said. "More than 60 people have died. 17 people are admitted to the hospital at the moment. The Chief Minister is coming. The incident took place at around 6.40 pm," Minister Merja told ANI.

BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya said that the NDRF is conducting the rescue operation. "More than 60 bodies were recovered, of which more are of children, women & elderly. Rest have been rescued; NDRF rescue op is underway. We're taking this matter very seriously, it's very saddening," he said.

"Machinery present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there's a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue, CM to arrive shortly, " he added. Meanwhile, NDRF DG Atul Karwal said that three teams have already been dispatched to assist in the rescue operations.

"Three NDRF teams have already been dispatched--two from Gandhinagar & one from Baroda--to assist in the rescue operation following an accident in Gujarat's Morbi city in which several people fell into Machchhu river after a suspension bridge collapsed," Karwal said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that he is cancelling all his events today and leaving for Morbi where the incident took place.

"I am leaving for Morbi by cancelling all my upcoming events today. Direct monitoring of the situation and necessary coordination will be achieved by reaching the site in person," he tweeted. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted. Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

