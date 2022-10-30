WB CM Mamata Banerjee urges CJI to save democracy, says democratic powers in country being seized by some

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that "democratic powers in the country are being seized by some people" and warned that it could lead to a presidential form of government. The Trinamool Congress supremo urged Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to "save democracy".

"The judiciary must save people from injustice and hear their cries. Right now, people are crying behind doors. All democratic powers are being seized by some people, this might be going on for a presidential form. Where is democracy? Please save democracy," said Banerjee during her address at the convocation ceremony at West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. "I must congratulate present chief Justice UU Lalit. In two months, we've seen what is called the judiciary. People have their faith restored. I am not saying people had lost their faith in the judiciary, but nowadays the situation has gone from bad to worse," she added while sharing stage with Justice UU Lalit.

Slamming media trials, she said, "There are so many things that are going on... Before the court gives its verdict, the media trial goes on... media is guiding the judiciary, and this cannot happen. Judiciary is the highest, media cannot control judiciary." Earlier in September, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit had expressed hope that judicial posts will be adorned by a large number of women very soon.

Lalit was addressing a function of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Dr Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry on Saturday. The CJI Lalit had said, "Five states, including Orissa, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu, already have more women at the induction level in the judiciary."

Giving an example, he said 129 out of 180 judges in Rajasthan at the induction level are women, and in Odisha and Jharkhand the number is huge. During his address, he also referred to the appeal of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Sundarraj in which he had said that women should come forward in large numbers to study law and also demand more women judges.

"I consider the Supreme Court the mother of the country and I always believed in it. You learn a lot from the institution," the CJI had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)