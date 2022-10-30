Customs seize gold worth Rs 49 lakh at Cochin airport
The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Sunday intercepted a passenger and seized more than 1 kg of gold concealed inside a pair of sandals at Cochin International Airport, officials said. The gold was in paste form, cleverly sewn inside two sandals.
Kumar, a native of Kollam district in Kerala was intercepted by customs officials after walking suspiciously, on intercepting him it was revealed he had concealed 1,032 grams of gold worth Rs 49 lakh inside a pair of sandals, officials said. The person is under custody and a case has been registered against him.
Earlier this month, Mumbai Airport Customs nabbed two Indian woman passengers for allegedly illegally possessing 2.65 kgs of gold in wax form worth over Rs 1 crore. The accused persons were arriving from Dubai and were carrying gold in wax form wrapped around their legs, said customs.
While on October 14, the Customs department at Mumbai airport arrested an Indian national with 16 kg of gold worth Rs 8.40 crore, said officials on Thursday. The man was travelling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Mumbai. (ANI)
