J-K: Strategic Conclave held at Fire and Fury Corps in Srinagar

A Strategic Conclave was held in Srinagar at Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday, which was presided over by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command and attended by senior military officials of Northern Command, said a statement by Srinagar Defence Public Relations Officer. The conclave was held to analyze shifting geopolitical equations in the world in general and our neighborhood in particular, added the statement.

These call for constant monitoring and reviews as they open up unprecedented challenges and opportunities for India. From the military perspective, it requires brainstorming to come up with various options at strategic, operational, and tactical levels, as per the statement. The conclave deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

GOC -in- C, Northern Command, while addressing the conclave, highlighted the need for all to remain abreast of the developments in our neighborhood and directed that such educative conclaves should form part of continuous learning at all levels. (ANI)

