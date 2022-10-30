Left Menu

J-K: Strategic Conclave held at Fire and Fury Corps in Srinagar

In Srinagar, a strategic conclave was held to analyze the shifting geopolitical equations in the world in general and our neighborhood in particular. It was presided over by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 23:32 IST
J-K: Strategic Conclave held at Fire and Fury Corps in Srinagar
Visual of strategic conclave in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Strategic Conclave was held in Srinagar at Fire and Fury Corps on Sunday, which was presided over by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command and attended by senior military officials of Northern Command, said a statement by Srinagar Defence Public Relations Officer. The conclave was held to analyze shifting geopolitical equations in the world in general and our neighborhood in particular, added the statement.

These call for constant monitoring and reviews as they open up unprecedented challenges and opportunities for India. From the military perspective, it requires brainstorming to come up with various options at strategic, operational, and tactical levels, as per the statement. The conclave deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

GOC -in- C, Northern Command, while addressing the conclave, highlighted the need for all to remain abreast of the developments in our neighborhood and directed that such educative conclaves should form part of continuous learning at all levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022