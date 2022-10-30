EC seeks BJP Munugode Assembly bypoll candidate's explanation on fund transactions

Left Menu

This comes in response to the complaint by TRS to the ECI alleging that the BJP candidate had illegally deposited money into the bank accounts of BJP leaders to distribute to the voters.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India in its deliberations headed by CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anup Chandra Pandey directed BJP's Munugode Assembly bypoll candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to explain the fund transactions by October 31, to ensure that money is not used for voter inducement. This comes in response to the complaint by TRS to the ECI alleging that the BJP candidate had illegally deposited money into the bank accounts of BJP leaders to distribute to the voters.

"Commission sought clarification by 31st October 2022 on the representation of TRS from contesting candidate K Rajagopal Reddy on alleged fund transfer for inducement of voters in 93- Munugode AC Bye Election Telangana 2022," an official communication by EC said. "Commission is in receipt of representation dated 29 October 2022 from Soma Bharath Kumar General Secretary, Telangana Rashtra Samithi inter alia alleging transfer of Rs 524,00,000 from your family-owned firm Ms Sashee Infra and Mining Limited Company on October 14, 18 and 29 2022 through State Bank of India account to 23 different person companies located and situated in Munupode Assembly Constituency for the purpose of using this fund for voter inducement by withdrawing cash from these transferee accounts," it read.

Meanwhile, as transfers, if done by you or under your direction by a family-owned company as alleged, it is the duty cast on you to ensure that this fund transferred to different 23 bank accounts are not use for voter inducement, as alleged, which is a corrupt practice, the official communication to BJP candidate by ECI read. "In the contest as above, you are directed to clarify the position and status covering all aspects as mentioned in the representation about the alleged transaction purported to be done to induce votes in 93-Munugode AC. on or before October 31, 2022 4:00 pm to enable Commission to take appropriate decision," ECI letter said.

TRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar asked the EC to take immediate action on this complaint and alleged, "We have a clear source of information that, Transfer of Money to local residents/companies / Firms of 93-Munugode by BJP Candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy from his family-owned company to a tune of Rs 5.22 crore for spending that money in the ongoing bye-elections to be held in 93-Mungode Assembly constituency for purchasing the votes". The election is slated to be held on November 3 after Reddy joined the BJP recently from Congress in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

