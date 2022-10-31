Left Menu

U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 14 vessels under Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2022 02:32 IST
The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 14 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports.

In a statement, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish and U.N. personnel are working, said the three delegations had also agreed for inspections to be provided on Monday to 40 outbound vessels.

JCC said the Russian delegation was informed of both plans.

