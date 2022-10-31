(OFFICIAL)-U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 16 vessels under Black Sea grain deal

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 16 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports.

In a statement, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish and U.N. personnel are working, said the three delegations had also agreed for inspections to be provided on Monday to 40 outbound vessels. JCC said the Russian delegation was informed of both plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)