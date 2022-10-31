Coast guard conducts walkathon to celebrate Fit India Freedom Run 3.0

To commemorate the Fit India Freedom Run 3.0, Coast Guard District Headquarters No.6 (AP) conducted a walkathon from CGDHQ-6 to Scindia Junction and back on October 30, informed officials. The event was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka, TM, Commander Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6.

As per officials, Coast Guard personnel including Officers, men and civilians participated in the campaign. The participants carried placards and banners displaying the spirit of unity and the importance of fitness in daily life. During the rally, emphasis was also given to adopting a safety culture and the need to strengthen the coastal security, and safety of life and property at sea.

Earlier on October 2, The Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 was launched at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi. It was one of the most significant nationwide movements started by the Government of India during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the third edition was jointly launched with a Fit India Plog Run by Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. Reiterating the Honourable Prime Minister's vision, Kiren Rijiju mentioned, "When Shri Narendra Modi launched the Fit India movement in 2019, his vision was to make the entire nation fit. This movement over the years has now become such a massive success. Everyone is now interested in joining the movement, and the Fit India mobile app is also being downloaded with enthusiasm every day."

Echoing his sentiments on the same lines, Anurag Thakur mentioned, "From Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to Amrit Kaal, we have to keep working towards Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of taking India to new heights and the first way to reach that goal is by taking our fitness to a new level." The Fit India Freedom Run, over the last two years, has seen participation from Indian Armed forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Indian Railways, CBSE and ICSE schools as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs youth wings Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and "National Service Scheme (NSS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)