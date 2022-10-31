Left Menu

Saudi Q3 GDP grows 8.6% y/y - flash estimates

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product expanded by 8.6% in the third quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Monday, as the world's top oil exporter benefits from higher energy prices.

Growth was largely driven by a 14.5% increase in oil activities, the General Authority for Statistics said, while non-oil activities expanded 5.6%.

Also Read: Putin says Saudi Arabia's crown prince deserves respect

