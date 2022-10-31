Denmark to lower preparedness level for power and gas sector

Denmark's Energy Agency on Monday recommended to the country's transmission system operator that the level of preparedness for the power and gas sector be lowered to "yellow" from "orange", though it would still remain elevated.

The preparedness level was raised to orange, the next-highest level shortly after leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines occurred last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)