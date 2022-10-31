UAE ADNOC Chief says world needs maximum energy, minimum emissions

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday that zeroing out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of 5 million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies.

"The data is clear. If we zero out hydrocarbon investment ... due to natural decline ... we would lose 5 million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor," Jaber said speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi. The world needs maximum energy and minimum emissions, he added.

The global energy landscape is going through a perfect storm, said Jaber. "Here are the hard facts: Global supply chains continue to be fragile. Geopolitics are now more complex, fragmented and polarized than ever," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)